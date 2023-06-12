Museveni’s Health Has Improved, On The Journey to Recovery

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has said his health has improved and he is on the journey to recovery.

He said this a day after unconfirmed reports emerged on Twitter that he had been admitted to ICU.

But in a statement on Monday, he said his health had improved and the Covid-19 symptoms had gone down, putting to rest the ICU rumours.

“Last night, I slept very well up to the 10th hour of the night, what the Europeans call 4 am. The dull headache was not there and neither was the mild throbbing on top of the head,” he said.

There were reports on social media over the weekend that claimed Museveni was in the Intensive Care Unit.

These claims have so far been debunked with his tweet that indicates he is feeling way better.

“We carried out corona tests today and they were still positive. We shall wait for a few more days and check again as I remain in self-isolation at Nakasero,” Museveni said.

“I advise all of you to get fully vaccinated against corona and the elderly should get the boosters.”

Last week, Museveni’s doctor Diana Atwiine, said the infection should be managed conservatively by vitamins, especially vitamins C and D and some antihistamines.

He has expressed hope that he will attain full recovery soon.

By CYNDY ALUOCH

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

