Muthama: US LGBTQ Agenda And Pressure Is Totally Uncalled For

By Diaspora Messenger
Muthama: US LGBTQ Agenda And Pressure Is Totally Uncalled For. PHOTO/COURTESY

Parliamentary Service Commission member Johnstone Muthama has slammed the US and other developed countries for pushing the LGBTQ agenda to be accepted globally.

Muthama in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, June 13, said that it’s hypocritical for the US to claim it champions democracy yet it is pressuring other nations to accept the LGTBQ agenda.

“The US has projected itself as a defender of democracy. It should therefore practise what it says by respecting democratic decisions made by other countries. It would be hypocritical for the USA to claim to be championing for democracy on the one hand while on the other, it’s trying to stifle it in other nations,” Muthama stated.

The former Machakos senator went on to say the Kenyan constitution, culture, and traditions prohibit the practice of same-sex relationships.

His remarks come days after US President Joe Biden condemned Uganda for assenting into law the anti-gay bill saying it is against Human Rights.

Biden in a statement said his administration would not hesitate to withdraw key aid that the US is offering Uganda if the law is not repealed.

Ugandan President Museveni however maintained that the anti-gay bill is there to stay and they will not be cowed otherwise.

“The NRM has never had two languages, what we tell you in the day is what we shall say to you at night. The signing of the Anti-Homosexuality Bill is finished, nobody will move us. We should be ready for a war. Remember war is not for the soft,” Museveni said.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

