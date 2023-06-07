Kenya Airlift Program to Offer Tech Job Skills Training for Free to Members 

Beginning July 2023, we have opened our high-income Beginning July 2023, we have opened our high-income tech job skills training programs to our students who may be denied student visas for whatever reason after going through The KENYA Airlift Program. Previously, these training programs were only open for free to those currently studying in the US through the program.

We understand that visa success is not guaranteed in this journey of pursuing the American dream and therefore we want to provide fantastic value to all our members, regardless of whether they relocate to the US or not as long as they are active members of the program and are in good standing.

As part of the initiative, we will also package our successful candidates for the Kenyan job market and offer them the necessary career support as they continue to pursue their American dreams.

The skills offered include Robotics Process Automation Business Analyst, Robotics Process Automation Developer, Data Science (Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning) and Cyber Security Analyst.

These courses typically cost thousands of dollars but we will offer them at no extra charge to our members.

These fantastic skills are in huge demand everywhere across the globe including Kenya.

By joining The KENYA Airlift Program, you are assured of value for your effort and financial commitment regardless of whether you relocate to the US or not.

This initiative aligns with our vision of building a community of brilliant talent who can do some amazing things both in the US and in Kenya.

