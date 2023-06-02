Registrar of Parties Declines to Ratify Uhuru’s Jubilee NDC Changes

Registrar of Parties Declines to Ratify Uhuru’s Jubilee NDC Changes

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been dealt a blow after the registrar of political parties Ann Nderitu declined to ratify changes effected by Jubilee party NDC held on May 22, 2023.

In a letter to the Jubilee party SG Jeremiah Kioni, Nderitu said his office is unable to address the substance of the Jubilee NDC resolutions made on May 22, 2023.

According to Nderitu, the documents submitted by Kioni’s faction lacked a duly signed list of attendance with their identification Numbers (IDs) to ascertain the composition of the NDC and quorum in line with articles 8.1(1) and 23 of the Jubilee Party (JP) constitution respectively.

Nderitu further said the documents presented lacked comprehensive minutes of the NDC to inter alia determine the process and mode of election given that only an extract of minutes was submitted.

”Owing to the above, the documents submitted are incomplete,” reads the letter signed by Nderitu dated May 29.

The letter deals a blow to Uhuru and his allies who were keen on imposing major changes in the party.

Nderitu said the Uhuru faction had submitted a notice convening the special NDC meeting of May 22, 2023, a notice of change of venue and resolutions of the special NDC meeting held May 22, 2023.

The NDC had resolved to expel former Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who has claimed the position of acting Secretary General, nominated MP Sabina Chege and National Treasurer Nelson Dzuya.

New officials were also appointed including Jamleck Kamua who was named Director of Elections.

Blogger Pauline Njoroge was named the deputy organising secretary general.

Rights activist Maison Leshoomo was named the Women’s League national chair while former Principal Secretary Saitoti Torome was appointed the national chairman to replace Nelson Dzuiya.

Yasin Noor was endorsed as the deputy secretary general to replace Joshua Kutuny.

Source: https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Registrar of Parties Declines to Ratify Uhuru’s Jubilee NDC Changes