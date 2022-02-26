VIDEO: Drama as Wanjigi is chased away from ODM NDC in Kasarani

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi and his supporters were blocked from accessing the Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi.

The tycoon had gone to attend the ODM party NDC when he was met with security officers who blocked his way.

Armed officers stood in the way of Wanjigi who was in the company of his entourage that comprised of youths.

Wanjigi’s attempt came at a time when he had been locked out of the ODM presidential ticket race after ODM leader Raila Odinga bagged the ticket.

Wanjigi had attempted to have the NDC called off but the Court did not rule in his favour.

He had protested the exclusion of the election of the party presidential candidate from the list of the NDC agenda saying the move aimed at locking him out of the race. Indeed he was locked out.

Wanjigi attempted ‘raid’ of the ODM NDC came after the party had endorsed Raila for the top seat officially kicking out the businessman from the race.

The ODM NDC also approved the party’s decision to join the Azimio La Umoja movement.

Raila’s name will be recommended to the Azimio coalition for further engagement as the alliance’s presidential candidate in the August 9, general election.

” I do here present the Right honourable Raila Odinga as the ODM party presidential candidate for the 2022 general election,” said ODM elections board chairperson Catherine Muma.

Because Raila was the only candidate presented to the NDC, delegates voted by acclamation to formally hand him the mantle to fly the ODM flag.

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who on Friday withdrew his bid for an ODM ticket, proposed Raila as the sole candidate for the party in the Azimio coalition.

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho, who also on Friday pulled out his bid, seconded the proposal to have Raila as the ODM flag bearer to Azimio

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

