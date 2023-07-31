Death Announcement of Ian Kimenyi Kabetu of Ottawa Canada

It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Ian Kimenyi Kabetu announce his passing on the 15th of July 2023. He will be deeply missed by his loving parents Ted (Joseph) and Julie Kabetu, his siblings Teti (Stacy) Kabetu, and Annie (Murray) Friesen, his nieces and nephew, and very many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Kim also shared a special bond with Bame and his family who will miss his unwavering friendship and love. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him for his fun loving and caring nature, his penchant for pranks, his slick sense of style, and his unyielding and fearless zest for life. A resolute friend, he always brought his charm, easy smile, and counsel to anyone in need.

Kim was born on the 24th of November 1974 in the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya. A natural athlete and competitor, Kim swam before he could walk, and in no time was competing in the Kenyan Junior National Swim Championships.

He was also an avid golfer and made a splash in the Thunder Bay junior golfing scene by winning the championship the year he immigrated to Canada. He was a rare combination of brain and brawn, a dedicated student; Kim graduated from Western University in 1998, and earned a post graduate certificate in Environmental Management from Niagara College.

He carved a niche for himself in quality and regulatory affairs, making a meaningful difference in the various places he worked around the world from the United States to Europe (Germany, Scotland, and Ireland) and Canada (Saskatoon, Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa).

At his last place of work (Ontario Medical Supply Inc.), his exceptional work ethic and his sense of responsibility quickly garnered him respect leading to his promotion to the position of Director of Quality Systems. He took pride in his work and always brought his very best to the table. As with all things, there were no half measures with Kim.

Kim’s family finds strength in knowing that he touched and made a positive difference in many lives. They are grateful to have had the joy and privilege of knowing and loving him for 48 years. Kim will be loved and remembered until they meet again on that beautiful shore.

The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the immense outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, and kindly ask that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association in honor of Kim’ life.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

