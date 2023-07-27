E-Citizen Portal Hacked: Foreigners To Get Visa Upon Arrival In Kenya

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that there is a challenge in the government’s e-citizen portal, which is impacting the processing of e-visa.

In a statement on Thursday July 27, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei stated that foreigners travelling to Kenya will be issued with visa upon arrival in the country.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya presents its complements to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations in Kenya and has the honour to inform that there is currently a challenge in the Government e-citizen platform, which is impacting processing of e-visa.

“Therefore, travelers will be issued visa upon arrival at all entry points to Kenya. The Government also wishes to advise all airlines to on-board travelers destined to Kenya,” read the statement in part.

Sing’Oei at the same time expressed remorse to all diplomatic missions and International Organizations affected.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya avails itself of this opportunity to renew to all Diplomatic Missions and International Organizations in Kenya the assurances of its highest consideration,” he added.

This comes after ICT CS Eliud Owalo confirmed the hacking of the website that has seen several government services being sought online unreachable.

Owalo disclosed that they were addressing the hack adding that they would ‘build something that will not be hacked in the future.”

The ICT ministry is said to be racing against time to restore services and ensure that normalcy is back.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

