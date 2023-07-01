High Court: Implementation Of Finance Act 2023 Suspended

The High Court has temporarily suspended the implementation of the Finance Act 2023 until a case filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is determined.

Lady Justice Mugure Thande issued the order on Friday, June 30 stating that the application by Senator Omatatah meets the test for conservatory orders.

“That I am satisfied that the Application meets the test for conservatory orders and I do grant prayers 2 and 3 of the Application until 5.7.23 when the matter is scheduled for mention for directions,” the order read in part.

Justice Thande also directed Omtatah to serve the application to all parties and that responses be filed and served by July 4, 2023.

The order comes days after President William Ruto signed the Finance Bill 2023 into law at State House, Nairobi.

The Head of State signed the bill after it passed the third reading in the National Assembly and was set to become effective on Saturday, July 1.

184 Members of Parliament, largely from Kenya Kwanza, supported the Bill while 88 legislators from the Azimio coalition opposed the Bill.

Omtatah moved to court on June 2 arguing that some of the contents in the Finance Act 2023 breached the Constitution and the principles of natural law.

