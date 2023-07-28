Ngina Kenyatta’s luxurious restaurant at family’s tea estate

Located in the family’s tea estate, the stylish restaurant gives dinners an unrivalled experience.

The lush tea bushes and forest provides an excellent view with a cool breeze to calm down dinners.

The fine establishment was launched with pomp and glamour at a private event attended by family and friends.

Reports indicate that the exclusive restaurant sits on what used to be retired president Uhuru Kenyatta’s residential home in the ’80s.

At the restaurant, fine food and knowledge go hand in hand with an educational tour of the tea farm and insights into the variety of tea samples grown at the farm, and in the country available to clients.

Nana Gecaga shared her experience at the facility shortly after it opened its doors writing: