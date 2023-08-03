Turning The Tide On Substance Abuse: A Clarion Call To Invest In Our Youth

The initiation of a drug and substance abuse prevention program at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi, spearheaded by Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of the Deputy President, represents a powerful move to counteract the rising tide of substance abuse among Kenya’s youth. The significance of this initiative is underscored by the sobering reality that substance abuse continues to pose a dire threat to the wellbeing and future prospects of our young citizens.

Pastor Rigathi’s impassioned address, emphasizing the need for a “strong, bright, and drug-free” future generation, underscores the essential role our youth play in nation-building. She extended a stark reminder that the drug menace is an insidious enemy, gradually chipping away at the foundations of our society—the youth. This not only acts as a cautionary note but also reinforces the necessity for immediate intervention at all levels.

The contribution of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in highlighting the practical realities of drug abuse is praiseworthy. Their focus on relaying the dangers of substance abuse in everyday products such as cakes, cookies, and juice underlines the pervasive nature of this issue and the importance of education in its prevention.

However, this fight extends beyond mere awareness and is as much about providing hope as it is about understanding the dangers. Pastor Rigathi’s personal journey from a humble background to her current position is a testament to this. It symbolizes a message of resilience and possibility, affirming that challenges such as poverty and a lack of school fees need not be roadblocks to success.

While the involvement of high-ranking officials, like Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, and their praise for the initiative are laudable, it is imperative that this campaign is not just a one-off event. It must mark the beginning of a sustained effort to comprehensively address the issue of substance abuse, from prevention to rehabilitation.

Dagoretti Sub-County’s Acting DCC, John Kanyira, rightly acknowledged the existing problem of drug abuse in the area. This candid acceptance is a much-needed step toward

developing effective strategies to tackle the issue. It is essential to recognize that the battle against substance abuse must be fought not just within the school premises but also within the community at large.

The fight against substance abuse is, indeed, a collective endeavor. It calls for engagement from all sectors of society—the government, schools, families, and the youth themselves. The Dagoretti High School program serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that investing in our youth is investing in our future. This is a fight we cannot afford to lose. Our future as a nation depends on it.

By TIMOTHY NYENJERI & ANNE KANINA-MACHARIA

Turning The Tide On Substance Abuse: A Clarion Call To Invest In Our Youth