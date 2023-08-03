Death Announcement Of Edwin Muchangi Muringih of Mesa, Arizona

It is with deep sorrow that we are announcing the sudden demise of Edwin Muchangi Muringih, recently of Mesa, Arizona.

He was the son to Emily and the late Mr John Muringih of Embu, Kenya. He was brother to Caroline Muringih of Mesa Arizona, Lily, and James both in Kenya, and the late Catherine.

Edwin was found in bed unresponsive earlier this week., He was pronounced dead by the Emergency responders.

Your prayers and Financial support will be highly appreciated..

Kindly send your financial support to:

Zelle: Caroline Muringih (480) 408-0839

CashApp: (480) 408-0839 $Caroline Muringih

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

