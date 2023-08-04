Worldcoin Investigations: Officials Barred From Travelling Out Of Kenya

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has revealed that the government has directed the Immigration Department to block any Worldcoin official from traveling out of the country.

In a joint statement with ICT CS Eliud Owalo on Thursday, August 3, Kindki said the officials will not be allowed to leave the country without clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

“As a precautionary measure, the Immigration authorities have been directed to ensure that no persons whether Kenyan or foreign nationals associated with this entity leaves Kenya without the clearance of the Director of Criminal Investigations who is in charge of the ongoing investigations,” read the statement in part.

Kindiki noted that the investigations will also cover any persons of interest who may be outside Kenya in accordance with relevant international procedures and protocols on Mutual Legal Assistance and the exercise of extra-territorial jurisdiction.

The Interior CS also pointed out that WorldCoin is not legally registered in Kenya and it hired a local company to collect data on its behalf.

“The aforesaid entity is not registered as a legal entity in Kenya. Preliminary investigations reveal that the entity has hired a company in Kenya called Sense Marketing to do the data capture for them in the country,” Kindki noted.

The statement by CS Kindiki and Owalo comes a day after the government suspended Worldcoin activities in the country.

“The Government has suspended forthwith the activities of Worldcoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public whatsoever,” CS Kindiki announced on Wednesday.

By Ezra Nyakundi

