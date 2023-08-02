Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has announced the suspension of Worldcoin activities in the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 2 the CS said the government took the decision to allow relevant government agencies to ascertain the risks, legality, and authenticity of the said activities of the Worldcoin.

“The Government has suspended forthwith the activities of Worldcoin and any other entity that may be similarly engaging the people of Kenya until public agencies certify the absence of any risks to the general public whatsoever,” CS Kindiki said.

Kindiki further said that relevant security and financial services and data protection agencies have started probe into the World Coin activities.

“The agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how harvesters intend to use the data,” the CS said.

Kidniki said they will also be seeking to get assurance of public safety and integrity of public safety and integrity of the financial transactions involving such a large number of citizens to be satisfactorily provided upfront.

“Appropriate action will be taken on any natural or juristic person who furthers, aids, abets or otherwise engages in or is connected with the activities afore-described,” Kindiki said.

The suspension comes after over 350,000 people had their eyeballs scanned in Kenya.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kenya Government Suspends Worldcoin Activities In The Country