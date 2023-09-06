Kalonzo Visits State House For the First Time In Ruto’s Presidency

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka was on Tuesday at State House Nairobi Where President William Ruto had organised a dinner for visiting African Heads of State.

Kalonzo was seemingly the only opposition leader present at the State House’s High Profile event.

The African presidents are in the country to attend the African Climate Summit being held at KICC Nairobi.-

Kalonzo was a surprise guest from the opposition outfit and his presence appears to have been concealed such that pictures shared by State House about the event did not include him

Nairobi Leo managed to access some of the pictures that captured Kalonzo’s presence at the State banquet that was organised for visiting African presidents.

In one of the pictures seen by this writer, Kalonzo was pictured with Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Attorney General Justin Muturi, and Lands CS Zachariah Mwangi.

The presence of the former VP came on the very day Azimio Leader Raila Odinga attended the African Climate Summit at KICC. Kalonzo did not show up at the event.

The inaugural Africa Climate Summit has attracted the Secretary General of the United Nations, the President of the European Union, 20 Heads of State and Governments, and more than 16,000 delegates.

It has also brought together 12 former Heads of State and Governments and deputies, 66 ministers from different countries, and more than 20 leaders of international organisations, donor agencies, and development banks.

