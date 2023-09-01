Kenya Ports Donates One Million Shillings towards Boy Child Program

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Friday donated one million shillings towards the boy child program under the office of the spouse of the Deputy President (OSDP).

KPA General Manager Edward Kamau presented the support during the medical camp organized by the OSDP at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre Grounds in Jomvu Constituency, Mombasa County.

“KPA has donated one million shillings towards this noble initiative, which is part of the authority’s cooperate social responsibility of addressing health issues in the society. Our contribution may be a drop in the ocean noting the great need to rescue the boy child in the grassroots,” said Mr Kamau.

The dummy cheque representing the donation was received by the spouse of the Deputy President, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, who was present during the medical camp.

Pastor Dorcas appreciated the contribution of the numerous partners and volunteers who had stepped forward to support the boy child program since inception.

“Everyone working and volunteering has made this dream and vision of a rehabilitated and empowered boy child easier and bringing it to reality through partnerships and collaborations.”

“Thank you KPA for the money you have given that will continue to help bring change to our children,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Pastor Dorcas said she had come to Mombasa, and would go to other parts of Kenya, because ‘the child belongs to the community, and we cannot afford to leave someone behind’.

“We want to have strong men and strong fathers. Post-rehabilitation you can go back and complete your education for those who dropped out, and we shall even look for boats for those who want to get back to fishing,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Wilfred Mbogo, an officer at the Miritini Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre, thanked Pastor Dorcas for the continued support since she last visited the facility in May.

“We are grateful that you intervened and assisted us reintegrate back to school five of our clients when they completed their rehabilitation program,” said Mr Mbogo.

Pastor Dorcas also prayed for the inpatient clients undergoing rehabilitation, and encouraged them on the road to recovery.

Currently, Miritini has 393 clients undergoing inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. Most of those under the outpatient program are receiving methadone to fight heroin addiction.

Coast General Hospital Acting CEO, Dr Wanjiru-Korir revealed that the first dose of methadone in the Coast region was administered on September 15, 2016.

“As Coast General Hospital, we are honoured to partner in this great initiative. On September 15, 2016 I administered the first dose of methadone in Mombasa as a pharmacist. Methadone helps, even as we continue to administer other components of care for those addicted to substances,” said Dr Wanjiru.

DCC Mwiandi Gitonga said, “We are grateful that you (Pastor Dorcas) visited three months ago and promised to come back. You have kept your promise, and brought this medical camp. This is a show of love to the residents of this area.

