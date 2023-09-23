Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Sports CS Ababu has inked a deal with Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles to promote and develop Kenya’s film industry.

The deal comes just a day after the CS signed a separate deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) that is set to open an office in Nairobi to develop the local basketball sector.

It was witnessed by Hollywood Invention Studios CEO Nicky Weinstock at the Kenyan Consulate in Los Angeles.

As part of the deal, Hollywood is set to promote Kenya as a filming destination and support local industry through the Talanta Hela Initiative.

By giving local talents access to a larger platform, the Ministry hopes the deal will increase royalties to local creatives and protect intellectual property.

Further, the CS hopes the programme will globalise E-Talanta as well as Africa’s creative content and market.

The government will also give incentives to Hollywood Studios, waive visas, and relax entry of filming equipment and access to filming locations.

In return, Hollywood studios will offer a global market for Kenya and its products, master clinics for Kenyan creatives, capacity building for the Kenyan creative sector, and upgrade the Kenyan film school.

On top of signing the deal, Hollywood also agreed to offer advisory support on Kenya’s forthcoming YouthConneckt Summit.

The summit will take place on 8th – 12th December in Nairobi and will showcase selected Kenyan films as the Film incentive framework tops the agenda.

The event is part of plans to position Kenya as a film destination choice.

Currently, South Africa is the top filming destination, Nigeria second and Kenya third.

By LOISE LENSER

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Namwamba Signs Deal With Hollywood to Promote Kenya film industry