President William Ruto has sent a message of condolences to the family of music producer Byron Muhando Kivisi who is said to have been behind the Sipangwingwi song.

Ruto said the producer was introduced to him by singer Exray after which they worked on his campaign song Sipangwingwi.

The song, sung by Xray, sought to trash the plan by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to influence his succession politics.

“Byron was first introduced to me by music sensation Xray during a music recording session of the hit song Sipangwingwi at the Deputy President’s residence in Karen,” Ruto said.

“I recall with fondness his calm and collected demeanour, but more importantly his immense talent that made him an acclaimed music producer. It is disheartening that we have lost Byron at a prime age. We are comforted by the fact that his works of art will live on.”

The President added:

“To the family, friends and his fans, accept our sincere condolences. Rest In Peace, Byron.”

Byron suffered an arterial rapture on Wednesday morning.

His body now lies at the KU Hospital morgue as burial preparations are ongoing.

The burial is set for October 7, according to a family member, in Bugina Village, Vihiga county.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto Mourns Death of Sipangwingwi Hit Song Producer Byron Muhando Kivisi