Ababu to Blame For Deaths at Kericho Stadium – Senator Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei now wants Sports CS Ababu Namwamba blamed for the Kericho stampede that left at least four people dead.

In a statement on the X platform on Saturday, Cherargei said the stampede was a result of shoddy work done at the Stadium.

While mourning with the families that lost their loved ones, Cherargei noted that the supervising ministry should be held responsible.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends who lost their loved ones after the stampede at Kericho stadium yesterday (Friday). The supervising ministry of Sports CS Ababu must held responsible for this unfortunate incident,” he said.

“This is a clear pointer to substandard work done by the ministry at the stadium. The incident embarrassed all of us. My apologies to the entire country.”

At least four women were confirmed dead following a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium in the wee hours of Friday morning.

The stampede occurred after thousands of people stormed the stadium early morning to gain access.

A report filed at Kericho Police Station, seen by Nairobi Leo, indicates that the four are among the people who were injured in the stampede.

According to the report, the stampede was caused by a lady who was selling tea outside the stadium after she accidentally spilt hot tea in the fire near gate “C” along the public road.

“As a result, members of the public panicked and mistook it to be teargas thrown at them. Several people who wanted to gain entry to the stadium were injured and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital on board station motor vehicle and county government ambulances,” the report filed at Kericho Police Station read in part.

“At the said hospital, four unknown females have been confirmed dead.”

The report has further revealed that 13 other people are nursing injuries as a result of the stampede.

The 13 people injured include police officers.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

