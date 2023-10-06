DP Gachagua Ask Mt Kenya Families to Sire 7 children Per Couple

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Mt Kenya families not to fear siring children.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Friday, October 6, the DP said he regrets siring two children during his time.

He asked the Mt Kenya people to each have at least 7 children per couple.

The DP went on to tell the Mt Kenya people not to worry about how they will provide for their children as God will intervene.

“I regret siring at least two children. I was stupid. I was misled by the white man to limit my lineage. I urge our Mt Kenya families to sire at least seven per couple. God will provide for you,” he said.

The DP and his wife Pastor Dorcas are blessed with two children.

Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas met at a joint university event that was graced by President Daniel Moi at the University of Nairobi in 1985.

They got married in 1989 and have two sons.

The firstborn son Kelvin Gachagua is a software engineer.

The secondborn son Keith Keino is a medical doctor but helps the politician run his family business.

Keith is an alumnus of Alliance High School and was position 17 nationally in the 2010 KCSE exam.

He attained a mean grade A plain of 86.92 points.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

