Kenyan Man helping Fellow Diaspora Get Out of Debt

James Kinyanjui is a Ramsey-trained Financial Coach who offers personal finance coaching and education to help empower the Diaspora Kenyans take charge of their money.

After consultation, he helps you to outline your areas of biggest need and works with you to create a plan that will help you reach your goals.

James believes that true change comes when behavior is adjusted, not simply understanding concepts hence working out a plan is very important and he helps you to do that.

All one needs is to book a consultation which is a hassle-free, no-obligation call to get to know you and gets a chance to hear more about your situation and specific needs.

About James Kinyanjui

Just like hundred of thousands of families,James and Esther Kinyanjui were part of that crowd soaking in debt. When they heard the principles used by Ramsey Team, they took action and totaled all their consumer debt.

“We started using Every Dollar budget app. Telling our money where to go. I did Uber in the evening and weekends. This added extra income that went directly to paying the debt. We applied the gazelle intensity principle and before long we were able to snowball all our debts. The zeal carried us over into paying our mortgage as well. This is now my passion to help others begin their debt free journey. I have already help several people”

Click here to connect with James.-https://ramseycoach.com/James-Kinyanjui-coaching

