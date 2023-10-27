Vanessa Kingori Ranked Among Most Powerful Black People in UK

Britain Condé Nast Chief Business Officer, Vanessa Kingori, has been ranked among the most powerful black people in the United Kingdom.

The CEO was named among the top 10 most powerful people by Powerful Media owing to her contribution to Condé Nast, which is responsible for the production of the renowned Vogue magazine.

In particular, Kingori was recognized for the company’s impressive performance during the current harsh economic times.

Kingori leadership saw the company register a 95 per cent year-on-year revenue increase despite print media facing stiff competition from digital outlets.

“A 95 per cent year-on-year revenue increase, simultaneously maintaining British Vogue’s large print revenue, as well as leading the team to an increase of 750 per cent in profits year-on-year for British Vogue events is impressive, especially in a financially stricken industry.

“Her role at British Vogue has involved a significant shift in the brand’s purpose and business strategy. This has led to dramatic revenue growth, multiple business awards, digital transformation, and revenue diversification,” read the statement in part.

On the other hand, the Kenyan based in the UK was recognised for her engagements in other activities aimed at empowering various communities in the UK.

Powerful Media detailed that she had engaged in the mentoring of female business entrepreneurs on ways to become financially successful.

“In her work as a diversity proponent, Vanessa sits on a leadership committee of a micro fund, Peanut StartHER, which is focused on helping pre-seed female entrepreneurs in tech and business, with a particular focus on giving purpose-driven start-ups, founded by women, their first boost.

“As a committed youth advocate, she enjoys a long-standing role as a Visiting Fellow at the University of the Arts London, where she mentors students,” the company added.

Kingori was appointed as the Condé Nast CBO on September 27, 2021. She also doubles up as the Vogue European Business Advisor.

She broke a 105-year history of British Vogue after she became the first female publisher.

Interestingly, she is the sister to Patricia Kingori, who broke Oxford University’s 925-year history after becoming the youngest black full professor of the institution in 2021.

BY WASHINGTON MITO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

