Anne Njeri speaks while in hiding, Reveals more on Ksh17B Fuel Saga

Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge has opened up on high-profile government officials she interacted with when the Ksh17 billion oil consignment was held at the port.

During an interview on Sunday, Njeri who is embroiled in the multibillion scandal explained that she had been in the business for over 30 years.

According to her narration, Njeri met with officials from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) who enquired whether she had a license to import the oil.

It was at this point she was directed to meet with Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir.

When she allegedly met with Chirchir, she was informed that the fuel belonged to someone else.

While at Chirchir’s office, Njeri claimed that she met with Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

“I was told that Sudi was there to listen in on the meeting,” Njeri disclosed.

Njeri also revealed that while she was abducted, she received death threats for claiming ownership of the 100,000 metric tonnes of fuel.

The businesswoman spoke while in hiding as she awaits to appear before the National Assembly to shed more light on the matter.

“I don’t know what a person with money looks like. It is only God who can lift you up,” she quipped when responding to those questioning her financial capacity.

Meanwhile, her lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, emphasized that his client will not present herself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) before going to Parliament.

“They say she should go to DCI and be released on a Ksh100,000 bail, why didn’t they do that the first time she was there? What if she goes back and is locked up?” he questioned.

Ombeta further poked holes into why Njeri was being castigated despite being the victim who he said, lost her consignment.

The Ksh17 billion oil deal has been the talk of the town with CS Chirchir and his Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen being implicated in the saga.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

