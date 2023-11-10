Journey to transform Kenya for future generations is underway-Ruto

President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address-Full Speech: I rise before this distinguished assembly of the democratically elected representatives of the people of Kenya to discharge my constitutional functions under Article 132(1)(c).

The occasion requires me to give an account, to the people of Kenya, the measures taken by their government, under my leadership, and to give full expression and effect to the soul of our constitutional dispensation by implementing the National Values and Principles of governance set out in Article 10.

I have a substantial report to give on the progress made in fulfilling this solemn covenant, and that the journey of transforming Kenya for the benefit of present and future generations is fully underway. Its positive effects have also begun to bear fruit across many sectors of national endeavour from the grassroots to the capital.

On 13th September 2022, when I took office, I undertook to ensure the urgent transformation of our economy and to stop and reverse the negative trends of runaway unemployment, yawning inequality and widespread poverty which were denying Kenyans their dignity and extinguishing their dreams.

The mass appeal of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda was due, in a large part, to the fact that its development and articulation, as well as its content and implementation strategy represented our national values in action. It was inclusive, democratic, committed to social justice and the protection of the marginalised.

Our commitment to bring the national values and principles of governance to life in order to significantly enhance the well-being of every individual and promote the unity, stability, security and development of our country began long before the last election and will endure well beyond our term.

It has been my manifest intention to live up to all the commitments set out in the Plan and, despite enormous challenges and tremendous difficulties, we have made encouraging progress in a positive direction.

This has not only vindicated our philosophy of inclusive transformation in the pursuit of shared prosperity, but it has also increased our confidence that we are on the right path and shall, in due course, deliver the transformation of our nation in full.

Rather, we do it to emphasise the significance of our progress, underscore the possibility of transformation under daunting conditions and express well-founded confidence that when sufficient progress is made, we shall do much more and go much farther in delivering the Kenya We Want for our generation and for posterity.

In our Plan, we identified three primary challenges—external shocks, fiscal distress, and structural imbalances—that heavily strained our economy, causing nationwide difficulty.

The Covid19 pandemic, coupled with global supply chain disruptions and geopolitical conflicts, significantly raised inflation and interest rates, adversely affecting our economy, while low agricultural investment and a prolonged drought led to food shortages and made Kenya a net food importer in a volatile international market.

It was under conditions of such extreme difficulty that the people of Kenya entrusted us with the responsibility of simultaneously generating effective solutions to immediate problems, providing a credible pathway to stability in the medium term, and undertaking long-term structural transformation of our but in a manner which paid attention to the needs and aspirations of Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid.

The transformation of our economy is not only desirable and important; it is also necessary and urgent, and the people of Kenya have made this clear at every opportunity. Our duty as leaders is to listen keenly and comply with the people’s wishes. Kenyans want to proceed in a new direction and demand a new conversation that puts Mama Mboga’s security, well-being, interests and aspirations at the front and centre of all policy and governance discourse.

Citizen freedoms and fundamental rights lie at the heart of enterprise and democracy. Accordingly, our governance system must be fit for purpose: Able to protect people and their belongings, safeguard freedom, facilitate democracy and promote market efficiency. To do this, law enforcement must be robust, judicial integrity, efficiency and independence absolute and the right to the protection of the law nonnegotiable and impartial.

Our police service and all other actors in the justice, law and order chain, including the judiciary, must therefore be professional, independent, impartial, effective and inspired by national values and principles of governance.

In keeping with our promise to the people of Kenya, I signed important instruments on my first day in office.

Among them the delayed appointment of six judges to the Court of Appeal as recommended by the Judicial Service Commission, enhanced allocation to the Judiciary by KSh3 billion, designated the Inspector-General as the accounting officer of the National Police Service to enhance independence and subsequently appointed a taskforce, led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, to review the terms and conditions of service of members of the National Police Service.

Together with the people of Kenya, we have changed everything. We have transformed the national political conversation from personalities to issues, from regional or ethnic largesse to opportunities for our youth and hustlers, from division to inclusion, and from the status quo to bottom-up economic transformation for shared prosperity.

To date, Kenyans remain fully seized of the agenda, engaging rigorously and with unrelenting focus on expanding agricultural productivity to deal with the cost of living, affordable housing to create jobs and dignified dwellings, universal health coverage for a healthy productive population, digital transformation to create jobs and efficient and effective access to government services, the Hustler Fund and the prudent management of national resources.

By virtue of the internal coherence of our constitutional dispensation, national values and principles of governance set out core directive precepts whose observance imbues every decision and action with implicit constitutionality.

To the extent that our plan is aligned with Article 43, the implementation of the bottom-up economic transformation agenda is a programme to intensify the actualisation of national values, with a special focus on citizens at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

From the first day in office, we have worked hard every day to move our agenda forward, amid many challenges, to forge a path in the direction of progress.

That is the essence of our commitment: To make progress despite challenges and move forward by overcoming great obstacles. We must never be defined by our problems, and Kenya’s destiny cannot be derailed by our challenges.

The cost of living is not an abstract phenomenon. It is a reality experienced by all households, which can be addressed through practical action and effective measures. One of the most salient interventions in addressing the high cost of living is the strategy to support agricultural production throughout the sector’s range of food and cash crops as well as livestock value chains.

I am committed to put the shame of hunger behind us once and for all. We rolled out a countrywide farmer registration and fertiliser subsidy programme that has made available 5.5 million bags to farmers across Kenya. We have progressively reduced the cost of fertiliser from KSh6,500 to KSh2,500, increased maize acreage under production by an extra 200,000 acres and enhanced maize production by an additional 18 million bags.

As a result of these interventions, today a 2kg packet of maize flour is selling at a low of KSh145 and a high of KSh175 depending on the brand down from KSh250. A Gorogoro of maize is selling at between KSh60 and KSh75.

We have also established 22 new fish landing sites in 9 counties in the Nyanza and Coast regions, funded and organised beach management units into cooperatives, set up two hatcheries in Kabonyo and Shimoni and we are in the process of completing Liwatoni fish processing plant by next month and Shimoni fish port by the end of next year.

To achieve efficiency, transparency and accuracy in fertiliser distribution, we enrolled farmers on a digital register, with accurate details of the location and acreage of their agricultural landholding. This database enabled us to implement an evoucher system through which farmers received their fertiliser consignments for planting and top-dressing of maize, tea, coffee, rice, potatoes, cotton and edible oil crops.

Our farmers are the best people to speak about the success of the fertiliser programme. Yesterday, I spoke to several farmers in different parts of the country. Ms Alice Nato of Bungoma, a single mother, told me that the KSh2,500 fertiliser had doubled the yield on her farm from 52 bags of maize last year to 120 bags this year.

Another farmer, Mr Albert Munyi, appreciated the impact the fertiliser subsidy had on his farm and asked me to work out a way that the fertiliser can be delivered closer to farmers rather than NCPB depots. I assured him that I will work with governors to actualise his proposal.

But it was Mr Samuel Chacha of Kuria, who graphically painted the picture of transformation the fertiliser subsidy has done in farms countrywide with a phrase that stuck in my mind. He simply told me: “Mr President, shamba yangu inametameta.”

Further, we have made adequate arrangements, including investment in necessary infrastructure, to facilitate post-harvest management and prevent losses. 17 certified warehouses, jointly managed by the National Cereals and Produce Board and private sector owners, with a combined capacity of 365,000 MT, or 4 million 90kg bags, have been prepared in the maize-growing areas.

The NCPB shall provide a subsidised maize drying service to farmers at a fixed cost of KSh70 per bag, which is a significant improvement from the previous rate of KSh350 per bag. Yesterday, the first consignment of the 100 mobile driers for use by our farmers docked in the country.

Additionally, we are enhancing dairy productivity for better farmer returns. The government, working closely with milk processor is mapping the country to ensure coolers are supplied where needed. Soon, farmers will be paid based on milk quality, boosting income and enjoy global market access.

Our reforms in the coffee sector are bearing fruit, with our farmers set to earn four times advance pay for their crop, from a low of KSh20 to KSh80, following the allocation of KSh4 billion from the Coffee Cherry Fund. Coffee reforms regulations will give farmers’ the necessary representation and weight at the Nairobi Coffee Auction. These measures are expected to aid ongoing efforts, including expanding production to new counties and double coffee output in the next 4 years.

The government is currently restructuring public sugar mills, expediting the leasing of five companies for rehabilitation and expansion to boost industry competitiveness before the COMESA sugar safeguards expire.

The objective includes creating a competitive sector, raising farmer incomes and enhancing productivity. We’ve also waived KSh117 billion non-performing debt for government-owned sugar factories.

As earlier indicated, our public borrowing had long crowded out the productive sector from the financial markets, raising the cost of credit and slowing down trade and commerce.

As I told Kenyans on my first day in office, times were difficult and many people are struggling and necessary and effective sustainable solutions were urgently needed. We must admit that as a country, we had been living large and way beyond our means.

The time has come, therefore, to retire the false comforts and illusory benefits of wasteful expenditure, and counterproductive subsidies on consumption by which we dug ourselves deeper into the hole of avoidable debt. The new direction may not be easy, but it is ethical, responsible, prudent and, most importantly, necessary. We have had to take hard decisions and make painful choices because we owe it to Kenyans to do the right thing and confront facts as they are without flinching or equivocating.

We have worked hard, at home and further abroad, to mobilise a broad coalition of bilateral development partners, multilateral development banks and other agencies, which have rallied to pull our country back from the brink of debt distress and set us firmly on the path towards sustainable economic growth.

Our efforts to stabilise the situation have yielded such progress that next month, in December, we will be able to settle the first $300 million instalment of the $2 billion Eurobond debt that falls due next year. I can now state with confidence that we will and shall pay the debt that has become a source of much concern to citizens, markets and partners.

Having said this, I further announce to the nation that our intentional, consistent and sustained efforts, here and abroad, have enabled us to normalise our relationships with the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, the Africa Development Bank and various development partners to such an extent that they are now working with us to implement the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation plan.

As earlier indicated, our public borrowing had long crowded out the productive sector from the financial markets, raising the cost of credit and slowing down trade and commerce, especially the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, including Mboga. Consequently, many entrepreneurs were referred for blacklisting by the credit reference bureau, CRB, where 7 million borrowers were listed.

We pledged to provide affordable, and accessible credit and restore small business owners to good standing with credit rating agencies.

A deliberate, targeted strategic financial inclusion fund, the Hustler Fund, providing affordable credit and mobilising savings for individuals and small businesses was launched on 30th November, 2022.

The public response to the Hustler Fund has exceeded most initial projections and surprised even the most hardened sceptics. By the end of last month, the Fund had disbursed KSh 36.6 billion, with KSh2.3 billion in savings and 7.5 million repeat borrowers whose overall repayment rate is at an impressive 73 per cent. The top borrower of the fund has so far accessed a total KSh4.5 million in 816 transactions, while the top voluntary saver is at KSh631,491.

In the intervening period, the Hustler Fund has also launched a group product, which has attracted 50,000 active groups to the platform, of which 20,000 have received KSh151 million.

The Hustler Fund has proved to us not only the huge pent-up demand for affordable credit, but also the readiness of Kenyans to embrace credit and savings, and to pay their loans on time with minimum prompting.

The notion that Kenyans are not credit worthy or high-risk borrowers is nothing more than unjust financial profiling which has, in many instances, become a needless self-fulfilling prophecy.

When I called Harrison Karisa Kengai yesterday, a Tuk Tuk operator in Mombasa, who has accessed 714,000 from the Hustler Fund, he suggested that we find a way to have the Fund provide asset financing so that he could use his Tuk Tuk for such credit. I assured him that during my address today, Iwould ask the ministry responsible to respond to him.

Consequently, I hereby direct the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs to expeditiously engage Mr Kengai.

The impact of the Hustler Fund is summarised by the story of Mr Sospheter Ondiek from Kisii. The Kenyan film industry should look for him to tell his true life story. Mr. Ondiek has a plumbing and tiling business in Kisii and has accessed a total of 1.7m from the Hustler fund in the many transactions he has undertaken.

To enhance our savings that have consistently been among the lowest globally, and to correct the delayed transformation of our social security architecture, fundamental reforms are underway in our savings and social security space.

As promised, we committed to take deliberate measures to foster a strong culture of saving among Kenyans and enable them mobilise resources for investment and development of intergenerational capital, to eliminate old age poverty and ensure comfort in retirement. Until recently, the rate of Kenya’s public pension savings stood at KSh1.4 billion a month, which is the lowest in our region at 12.5 per cent of GDP.

As a result of our initial interventions, the savings situation in Kenya is changing for the better. Contributions to the National Social Security Fund have grown to KSh6.5 billion monthly.

The implication of this growth in our national savings is that it will significantly consolidate our nation’s ability to invest in development using domestic pension industry financing.

Majority of Kenyans live in their own rural homes even though many experience land and settlement challenges, including landlessness, insecure land tenure and perennial squatter problems.

Acute housing challenges are principally an urban phenomenon, and they present a serious threat to health and safety as well as dignity of people, particularly low-income earners.

The proliferation of slums in our urban areas indicate the extent of this serious problem, and the urgency with which it must be addressed to enable Kenyans have greater choice in leading dignified, safe and healthy lives affordably.

Low supply of affordable units in Kenya is acute, making rent a huge component of the cost of living for many households. The increase in affordable housing units is a strategic intervention to not only supply comfortable dwellings for Kenyans, but also as a means to reduce the cost of living.

Three categories of houses will be supplied by this programme: Social, affordable and and market rate. Interest on financing for buying the various units will be at single digits. For social housing, the interest will be at 3 per cent, affordable housing 6 per cent and 9 per cent for the market rate category.

The affordable housing programme has received tremendous support from county governments across Kenya and I thank governors for their partnership.

The construction of 46,792 units in various parts of the country is already underway, while another 40,000 are ready to commence construction. 50,000 Kenyans, who were previously unemployed, are now engaged directly and indirectly in this enterprise, and the numbers will significantly increase as the projects move into the next phases. A total of 746,795 housing units are in the pipeline, undergoing various stages of delivery.

More jobs are being created with the formalisation of the Jua Kali clusters, providing products like doors, hinges and windows. Architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, masons, electricians, plumbers, transporters, steel and cement factory workers, and hardware merchants will be partakers of this transformative plan.

We are also constructing 400 markets across Kenya to provide Mama Mboga with a dignified working environment, complete with water, electricity, and other amenities.

Our education system must develop a formidable reservoir of skill, talent, highly competitive and innovative human capital to support our vision of economically transforming Kenya.

Within weeks of taking office, I appointed the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, led by Prof Raphael Munavu, to provide clarity on the transition to the new competence-based curriculum and make further recommendations on necessary reforms in our education system, from early childhood all the way to the tertiary level.

The working party concluded its work and submitted a report, whose recommendations are already being implemented. urgent and vexing question of transition to Junior School has been settled, and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment will be used for the exclusive purpose of monitoring learner progress and not for placement in the next grade.

In keeping with our commitment, 56,750 new teachers have been employed, while 8,200 primary school teachers were retrained to equip them with capacity to effectively deliver learning and teaching at the Junior School level.

With changes to the entry requirements for teacher training colleges, admission has increased by 300 per cent to 20,456 trainees.