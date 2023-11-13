Kenya Embassy Temporarily Suspends Passport Processing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has announced a suspension of passport processing.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy, the suspension which will run until Sunday, November 19 has been informed by the ongoing Mobile Consular Services in the Kingdom.

Mobile consular services in diplomacy refer to instances when diplomats offer assistance like visa processing and document notarization outside the Embassy. It is a common practice in diplomacy geared at bringing consulate services closer to citizens, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

In the statement, the Embassy stated that the services will resume on Monday, November 20, 2023.

”This is to notify all Kenyans in the Kingdom of Sudi Arabia that processing services at the Embassy, has been temporarily suspended until Sunday, 19th November 2023, due to the ongoing mobile Consular Services in the Kingdom,”

On November 4, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu had in a statement announced that Kenyans in Saudi Arabia and Belgium would receive consular services as part of the Ministry’s efforts to better service delivery.

”Mobile Consular Services heading your way! Kenyans in Belgium and Kenyans in Saudi Arabia,” she stated

The ongoing consular services in Saudi Arabia have seen Kenyans receive various services including; passports, IDs and birth certificates.

”Kenyans in Riyadh received various consular services such as passports, IDs and birth certificates during the ongoing Mobile Consular Services at Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh,” the Embassy stated.

Instructively, the consular services were also extended to Kenyans living in Germany.

”The Mobile Consular Services (MCS) team in Germany would like to thank everyone who came for the consular services and those that mobilized Kenyans in their own spaces to come for the outreach programme in Hamburg,” the Embassy further stated.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry had earlier issued notices calling on interested Kenyans to avail themselves for mobile services at the exact time that the Kenyan team was moving around.

By LEVI ONYINKWA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

