Mobile Consular Services Now Available for Kenyan Diaspora in US and Canada

Exciting news for Kenyan Diaspora: Kenyans living in the United States and Canada are now able to get visa and passport services closer to them as the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs plans to provide this services.

Foreign Affairs is now bringing the Consular Services right to the Diaspora doorstep. However, the Mobile consular services will be provided to Kenyans who registered for the services in February.

Earlier in the year, Roseline Njogu the Principal Secretary for Diaspora affairs had promised the mobile consular services coming to the Kenyan diaspora in the US

The move came two months after Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary met the Diaspora community in the US where he assured them that the Ruto government will enact changes that will impact them positively.

Among the changes that were promised during the November tour were plans to open more consulates in the United States; one for the Midwest, either in Chicago or Minneapolis, another for the South, either in Dallas or Atlanta, and one in the Northwest in Seattle.

Mutua also said that more mobile biometric kits to process passports, Huduma Numbers, and Identity Cards will be made available.

He said that the government is also working on a Diaspora Mpesa service and a banking and loan system for Kenyans to save at home which will also encourage Kenyans and foreigners to invest in Kenya so that they can take advantage of the Public Private Partnership program and low-cost housing ventures and other projects in Kenya.

As for the Kenyans living out of status, Mutua told the excited Kenyans that the government will be requesting the US govt to give amnesty to Kenyans living out of status so that their stay there can be legalized.

To book your slot in the US, simply scan the QR code above or click this link. https://form.jotform.com/230752599036058

Source-https://www.capitalfm.co.ke/