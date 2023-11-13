Monday, November 13, 2023
Kenyans To Pay More For Land Services as Govt Increase Charges

Kenyans seeking services involving land will now have to pay more after the government reviewed the charges upwards.

In changes gazetted by Lands CS Alice Wahome, Kenyans will pay more for land searches, registration of documents, and incorporation of trust among other services.

“The main objective of the proposed statutory instruments is to amend the existing statutory instruments that have not been updated for a long time, especially in respect of fees and charges prescribed for various services rendered by the government in the land sector,” CS Wahome said.

A land search that initially cost Sh500 has now been increased to Sh2,000. Registration of documents will now cost Sh1,500 while the corporation certificate fees will also cost Sh1,500.

Application for incorporation of a trust has been increased to Sh50,000. Initially, a similar transaction would cost Sh5,000.

Application for certified copies of the proceedings arising from the determination of the land registrar will now cost Sh3,000 for the first 10 pages and ShS100 for additional pages.

Resubmission for registration of any document will cost Sh1,500 while correction of name that has not been done by the registrar will cost Sh2,500.

Revocation of power of the attorney will cost Sh5,000.

Confirmation of boundary disputes will now cost Sh5,000. Fixing boundaries will be charged at Sh5,000. Placement of a caution will cost Ksh 3,000.

Any land registry that spends a day outside the office will cost Kenyans Sh5,000 same as transport while offering registry advice.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

