Certified Homes is an award winning company having won prestigious international awards such as the Most trusted real estate company by Kenyans in Diaspora and The Most Affordable Developer.

We have housing projects in Diani, Malindi, Kahawa Sukari and Joska.

We recently completed construction and handed over 38 units of 3 bedrooms bungalows plus SQ for Kenya Women in The US (KWITU).

We have plots/ land projects in Joska, Ruiru, Juja, Nanyuki, Rumuruti, Malindi and Diani.

Diani Beach is, with no doubt, the most gorgeous stretch of white-sand beach ensconced among green palms along the Indian Ocean. Diani has always been famous as a holiday destination for her postcard beach and natural charm coupled with the friendliness of the locals.

Certified Homes Ltd is offering you an opportunity to own a 50 by100 beach plot located just 800m from the beach along the beach road .With a close proximity to a wide range of 5 Star Beach hotels and 7km to the airport .

Going at a cash price of kes 2m

Instalment price of kes 2.5m with a payment plan of up to 8 months whereby you deposit 750k and clear the balance in 8 months.

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128

diaspora@certifiedhomes.co.ke

www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

White-Sand Beach: Own A Piece Of Diani Beach