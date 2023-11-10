Friday, November 10, 2023
HomeNEWS
NEWSREAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

White-Sand Beach: Own A Piece Of Diani Beach

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
0
17
Ad Banner Description
White-Sand Beach: Own A Piece Of Diani Beach
White-Sand Beach: Own A Piece Of Diani Beach

Certified Homes is an award winning company having won prestigious international awards such as the Most trusted real estate company by Kenyans in Diaspora and The Most Affordable Developer.

We have housing projects in Diani, Malindi, Kahawa Sukari and Joska.

We recently completed construction and handed over 38 units of 3 bedrooms bungalows plus SQ for Kenya Women in The US (KWITU).

We have plots/ land projects in Joska, Ruiru, Juja, Nanyuki, Rumuruti, Malindi and Diani.

Diani Beach is, with no doubt, the most gorgeous stretch of white-sand beach ensconced among green palms along the Indian Ocean. Diani has always been famous as a holiday destination for her postcard beach and natural charm coupled with the friendliness of the locals.

Certified Homes Ltd is offering you an opportunity to own a 50 by100 beach plot located just 800m from the beach along the beach road .With a close proximity to a wide range of 5 Star Beach hotels and 7km to the airport .

Going at a cash price of kes 2m
Instalment price of kes 2.5m with a  payment plan of up to 8 months whereby you deposit 750k and clear the balance in 8 months.
Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128

diaspora@certifiedhomes.co.ke
www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

White-Sand Beach: Own A Piece Of Diani Beach

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles

Previous article
Journey to transform Kenya for future generations is underway-Ruto
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com

Stay Connected

88,860FansLike
400FollowersFollow
500FollowersFollow
14,120FollowersFollow
300SubscribersSubscribe
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description

Latest Articles

Load more

PROMOTED CONTENTS

NOTICE BOARDS/EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Diaspora Messenger is literally a messenger, we bring Kenyan News Updates to you!! We are the community center for Kenyans in Diaspora for information, connection and social network. Tell us what you have in mind.

Email Us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Diaspora Messenger News Media | 2010-2024 All rights reserved.