Friday, November 24, 2023
Surprise Gift for Top 2023 KCPE Candidate Michael Warutere from Wellwishers

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
Surprise Gift for Top 2023 KCPE Candidate Michael Warutere from Wellwishers
Surprise Gift for Top 2023 KCPE Candidate Michael Warutere from Wellwishers

2023 KCPE Top candidate Michael Warutere is set to enjoy a fully paid vacation to Diani alongside his family.

Warutere, a candidate at Riara Springs Academy in Nairobi, scored 428 marks in Kenya’s last Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Owing to his impressive feat of becoming first among 1,406,557 candidates, a travel agency offered to take him on vacation.

According to the agency, Warutere deserves all the recognition and praise for putting his school, Riara Springs Academy, on the national map.

The 2023 KCPE top candidate spent 11 years at the school since joining Rainbow, the youngest class, at the tender age of 3.

Details of the vacation plan for Diani are still scanty. Nonetheless, more sponsors, donors and well-wishers are said to be reaching out to Warutere and his family with multiple offers.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, after Education CS Ezekiel Machogu announced the 2023 KCPE results, Warutere disclosed his desire to join Mangu High School and later become a Software Engineer.

“I really thank God for the marks that he has granted me. I want to thank our parents and teachers for holding our hands and helping us succeed,” he told Kenyans.co.ke.

His headteacher, John Muriithi, added that he was a disciplined student who excelled in both curricular and co-curricular activities.

“This boy (Warutere) has been our child from baby class. He is a very balanced boy who is not only involved in academics but very active in football and drama activities,” Muriithi stated.

Riara Springs Academy is a school under the umbrella, Riara Group of Schools (RGS), founded by renowned scholars Mr. Daniel and Dr. Eddah Gachukia.

RGS thus runs a kindergarten, primary, and junior secondary school, a girls’ high school, an international school, and a university – Riara University.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Surprise Gift for Top 2023 KCPE Candidate Michael Warutere from Wellwishers

Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com

