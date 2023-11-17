Time magazine Rank Ruto Among Top 100 Most Influential Leaders

President William Ruto has been ranked among the top 100 most influential climate leaders in 2023 by Time magazine.

According to the ranking released on Thursday, November 16 by the New York-based magazine, President Ruto has emerged as a leader in green investment in the African continent.

The magazine noted that the inaugural African Climate Summit held in Kenya in September secured $23 billion in funding for green projects.

“William Ruto is the President of Kenya, where he has emerged as a leader on green investment for Africa. Kenya hosted this year’s inaugural Africa Climate Summit, which secured $23 billion in funding for green projects for the continent. As part of Kenya’s efforts to increase electricity access, 80% of the grid is supplied by low-carbon sources,” the magazine stated.

In an interview with the magazine the Head of State said Africa can be a globally cost-competitive climate action powerhouse if the cost of capital is brought down by capital providers.

When asked about sustainability efforts he hopes will gain popularity with the public President Ruto said the general public needs to advocate for halting de-globalization.

“Climate change is a global problem that cannot be solved in a fragmented approach, dividing the world into polluters and victims,” said Ruto.

Regarding the most important climate legislation he hopes could pass in 2024, the President said he would like to see progress toward a global carbon price reflecting the true cost of climate change and associated trade regulation enabling global solutions.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

