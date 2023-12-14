Death Announcement Of Margaret Gacigi Gecaga

It is with humble acceptance of God’s Will that we announce the death of Margaret Gacigi Gecaga, which occurred on 9th December, 2023.

Margaret was the wife of the late Dr. Bethuel Mareka Gecaga. Daughter of the late Ishmael Ithong’o and the late Esther Wanjiku. Mother of Anne Wanjiku Kamau (UK) and Andrew Nicholas Ithong’o.

Sister of Capt. Harry Ithong’o, Arthur Gathagu, Elizabeth Mwangi, Richard Mwathi, the late Godfrey Thindiu, the late Leakey Mwaura, the late Flora Mochai, the late Joyce Wanjiru, the late Caroline Chege and the late Jacqueline Wang’ati.

Sister-in-law of Grace Wangui, Gathoni Ithong’o, Margaret Wangari, Boniface Mwangi,Wangati Kinyanjui (USA), Francis Chege (Maiko), Jane Njeri, the late Anastasia Njeri and the late Leonard Mochai. She was a doting grandmother to Matthew and Jacob.

Family and friends are meeting at their home in Muthaiga on Tuesday and Thursday from 5:00pm.

There will be a memorial service at All Saints Cathedral on Friday, 15th December, 2023 at 2:00pm.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

Death Announcement Of Margaret Gacigi Gecaga