Death Announcement Of Mzee Joseph Wanjue, father to Dr Charles Wanjue 

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Mzee Joseph Wanjue, who peacefully left us on Friday, 12/29/2023, at Kenyatta University Hospital, Kenya, after bravely facing a prolonged illness.

He was the cherished husband of Mary Wanjue and a loving father to Dr. Charles Wanjue (MA), Joyce Muriiithi (MA), Chris Wanjue (MD), Susan Wachira (MD), Mike Mbuya (MA), Grace Mbuya (MA), Richie Wanjue (Worcester, MA), and Elizabeth Ngigi (Worcester, MA), Titus Mwangi (Worcester MA). Grandfather, dad and uncle to many.

Funeral arrangements will be shared at a later date.

We bid farewell to our dear dad, trusting that God will embrace him in His loving arms.

In memory of Mzee Joseph Wanjue, prayer meetings will be held on Monday, 1/1/2024, Wednesday, 1/3/2024, and Friday, 1/5/2024, at

18 Brookside Ave Apt 18 Worcester MA 01602.

For those who wish to provide financial support during this challenging time, contributions can be sent to:

Richie via Cashapp ($RichardWanjue) or Zelle (401-834-4972)

Charles via Cashapp ($cwanjue) or Zelle (781)308-0558

M-PESA PAY-BILL: 247247; ACCOUNT NUMBER: 072610207

Your thoughts, prayers, and support are greatly appreciated during this difficult period.

Zoom Link

Time: Jan 1, 2024 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

*Meeting ID: 893 5070 3939*

*Passcode: 385082*

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

