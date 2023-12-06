Kenyan To Export Casual Labourers To Work In Israel

Kenyan To Export Casual Labourers To Work In Israel

The Kenyan government on Wednesday announced that the country would export casual labourers to work in Israeli agricultural fields.

This was announced by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection during a bilateral discussion with delegates from Israel in Nairobi.

The Israel team was led by Rami Cohen who is the Managing Director for Guri Avocados.

“These opportunities number about 1,500 with a guaranteed net income of Ksh228,000 (USD 1500) per month, on 3 years renewable contracts,” the Kenyan government stated.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Kenyans will be recruited through various agencies for the program.

Only recruiting agencies accredited by the National Employment Authority will be allowed to recruit the labourers.

President of the Kenya Chamber of Commerce Eric Rutto was present in the job negotiations.

During an earlier interview with Kenyans.co.ke, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu revealed that over 510 Kenyans were already working in Israel.

She explained that the majority of them were earning a living in the Agriculture sector.

The deal with Israel was made barely a month after President William Ruto promised to export 3,000 Kenyans weekly to work abroad.

“I have agreed with Bore (Labour CS, Florence) that we will sign bilateral labour agreements so that we export labour from Kenya,” the President promised on November 19.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyan To Export Casual Labourers To Work In Israel