Kindiki Ranked Best Performing Cabinet Secretary in TIFA Poll

TIFA Research on Wednesday, December 13, released their latest report that ranked the performance of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The survey highlighted issues and challenges facing President William Ruto’s administration which include; Inflation/ Cost of living, Corruption, Debt repayment, Opposition Pressure, and Declining Value of the Ksh.

“Given the fact that reducing the cost-of-living was such a major part of Kenya Kwanza’s successful 2022 election campaign, its continued rise helps to explain why more Kenyans cited it as the main challenge the Government currently faces (39%),” TIFA said in a statement.

The survey also ranked President Ruto’s Cabine Secretaries with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki emerging as the best-performing with a rating of 65%.

Kindiki was followed closely by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with a rating of 62%.

The rest are;

Ezekiel Machogu 58% Susan Nakhumicha 57% Kipchumba Murkomen 57%

At the same time, Energy CS Davis Chirchir was ranked as the worst performing CS in the poll.

Here is a list of how the CSs were ranked;

TIFA mentioned that the survey was conducted between 25 November and 7 December 2023. It engaged 3,009 respondents who constitute a representative sample of Kenya’s adult population.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

