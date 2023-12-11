ODM MP slams Uhuru Kenyatta For Meeting With US, UK Envoys

Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament has slammed retired President Uhuru Kenyatta after he held high-profile meetings with US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and United Kingdom High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan.

In a statement via his X handle on Saturday, December 9, Kaluma wondered why the former Head of State was meeting the two envoys.

The ODM MP told Uhuru to keep off the two envoys claiming they rigged the 2022 presidential elections.

“Why is President Uhuru Kenyatta meeting individuals who rigged our 2022 presidential elections? Keep off US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman and her associates from the West,” Kaluma stated.

Uhuru on Wednesday, December 6 held a meeting with Commissioner Wigan at his office in Nairobi.

The meeting was also attended by former Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Macharia Kamau.

“The British High Commissioner to Kenya H.E. Neil Wigan OBE, paid a courtesy call on H.E. President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at his Office in Nairobi,” Uhuru said in a statement.

The former President then met Ambassador Whitman on Friday, December 9 at his Nairobi office.

“The US Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Meg Whitman today paid a courtesy call on H.E. President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at his Nairobi office,” Uhuru’s office said in a statement without divulging details of the meeting.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

