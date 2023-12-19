Ruto’s plan to lift Kenya’s diplomatic profile: Presidents who visited Kenya 2023

In line with his vision to lift Kenya’s diplomatic profile, President William Ruto has hosted several Heads of State in Nairobi this year.

The highlight was the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in September graced by over 20 Presidents and Heads of Government.

Some of the heads of government that attended the event include; Salva Kiir Mayardit (Sudan), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Suluhu Samia (Tanzania), Macky Sall (Senegal) and Mohamed Al-Menfi (Libya).

Others were; Azali Assoumani (Comoros), Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), and Nana Okufu Addo (Ghana).

President Ruto has also hosted other Heads of Government at State House including; Lee Hsien Loong (Singapore), Fumio Kishida (Japan) and Ebrahim Raisi (Iran).

In what marked a major diplomatic win, President Ruto also hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla in October and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in May.

Apart from Heads of Government, the President has also hosted leaders of powerful government and financial institutions.

Some of the powerful individuals hosted by Ruto in 2023 include; International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.

In the East African region, all Presidents and Heads of Government have paid a courtesy visit to President William Ruto during his first year in office.

During December 12, Jamhuri Day Celebrations, questions were raised after many Heads of State failed to turn up for the event.

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Mohammed was represented by President Sahle-Work Zewde with other regional leaders skipping the event.

