Shakahola Saga: Pastor Paul Mackenzie Sentenced To Jail

The Malindi High Court on Friday December 1 sentenced controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie to twelve months in prison for operating a filming studio without a valid license.

Mackenzie who is currently being held at the Shimo la Tewa Prison in Mombasa was also sentenced to six months in jail for being in possession and exhibiting film through Times TV without an operating license.

Malindi Senior Magistrate Olga Onala while delivering the sentence said the two sentences will run concurrently.

“I hereby sentence the accused person to twelve months imprisonment, while in respect to count three, the accused person’s explanation of not knowing the need for a license from the Films and Classification Board having obtained a broadcasting one is reasonable though not entirely acceptable.

“In light of the same, I sentence the accused to six months imprisonment, the sentence shall run concurrently,” said Onalo.

The Probation Office recommended Mackenzie be denied a fine since he had been convicted and fined for similar charges in 2017.

Mackenzie was found guilty of the charges on November 10 after prosecutor Joseph Mwangi proved the case against him.

The controversial pastor is also facing charges of terrorism, murder, counselling and aiding suicide, abduction, radicalization, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, and money laundering following the death of over 429 people at Shakahola in Kilifi County.

By Ezra Nyakundi

