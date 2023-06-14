Pastor Mackenzie Followers Collapse Outside Court After 10-Day Fast

Followers of the Shakahola cult leader Paul Mackenzie were unable to get into court for a hearing on Wednesday, June 14, after collapsing within the court premises.

18 suspects including Mackenzie and his wife Rhodha Mumbua were brought before the court to determine if their detention should be extended.

However, as they were being led out of a police van, some of them were unable to walk. One of the men fell down and was unable to stand because his body was too frail.

Senior Prosecution Council Jami Yamina informed the court that 16 of the suspects had been on a 10-day hunger strike.

However, their leader Paul Mackenzie and his assistant Smart Mwakalama had been eating all the meals they were served.

“We fear that some of them will lose their lives while in custody. The rest of them went on a hunger strike 10 days ago and refused to eat or drink water.

“We have to address this matter now because we do not know if these people will be alive tomorrow,” Yamina stated.

On Monday, June 12, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) revealed that it will charge the suspects for attempting to kill themselves by absconding meals to show solidarity for the controversial pastor.

The ODPP noted that the Mackenzie followers would undergo mental and medical assessments in prison despite their determination to continue fasting adding that they would be forced to eat.

The prosecution team, led by Jami Yamina and J.V. Owiti, made an application to have the suspects remanded in prison as the Rescue Centre could no longer hold them.

On June 7, 2023, Mackenzie and his wife, Rhodah Mumbua, threatened to embark on a hunger strike while in prison over Interior CS Kithure Kindiki’s threats to lock the pastor up for life.

The controversial pastor insisted that he would not receive any justice if the government had already decided his fate.

By JOY KWAMA

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

