Death Announcement: Elder Njaria Mwara Kamwana of Knightdale North Carolina

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the passing on of Elder Njaria Mwara Kamwana of Knightdale North Carolina USA on November 19, 2023, at UNC Medical Center, North Carolina.

Son of the late Kamwana Njue Mwara and the late Wambeti Ngoroi Kamwana Mwara of Njukiri Embu County.

Loving husband to Restituta Njoki Njagi of Knightdale North Carolina USA. Loving Father to Kamwana Mwara and Njagi Mwara.

Brother to Wanjira Njogu (Ngariama), the late Ruguru Njeru Kanja (Kairuri), the late Mwalimu Ndwiga Kamwana Mwara, Njagi Kamwana Mwara (U.K), the late Muthoni Mwangi Muriithi, Gicuku Kamwana Mwara, Nyakeru Ndwiga, Nyaga Kamwana Mwara, and the late Muriithi Kamwana Mwara.

Son-in-Law to the late Julius Kavembe Njagi and Olivia Marigu Njagi of Karue, Embu County.

He was a loving uncle, dear cousin, and dear brother-in-law to many and a community leader.

Elder Njaria served as the chair elder at Cornerstone Renewal Church International (CRCI), Raleigh NC until his promotion to glory. He was also the chairman of the North Carolina Kenya Community Organization. (NCKO). Below are the details for the memorial and funeral service and the burial.

1) The memorial service will be held on Friday, December 01, 2023, at Lea Funeral Home, 2500 Poole Rd, Raleigh, NC, USA 27610 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST.

2) The Funeral Service will be held at North Raleigh Chapel, 5421 Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM EST.

3) After Funeral Service we will proceed to the graveside at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Rd, Cary, NC 27519

For Financial Support:

1) Kamwana Mwara

$KamwanaMwara (CashApp)

919-749-4956 (Zelle)

2) Virginia Njagi

$VirginiaNjagi (CashApp)

919-389-3142 (Zelle)

3) Evans Mwangi

$Maina121 (CashApp)

919-673-3634-Zelle

Fare thee well – In God’s hands you now rest, in our hearts we shall cherish you forever.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

