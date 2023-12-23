Uhuru Surprise Ruiru Church with Phone call, Donates Ksh1 Million

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta surprised congregants of the JCM Church in Ruiru, Kiambu County, when he called their pastor on the phone during an event on Friday.

The church, under the leadership of Pastor Benson Kiengei, had organised the event to raise funds for the less fortunate ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Kingei then announced that the former President would talk to them on the phone.

The pastor proceeded to put Uhuru loudspeaker as the latter passed his regards to the church.

While addressing the congregants, Uhuru noted that he had been invited by the pastor to support the initiative adding that he would not leave his people to suffer.

Consequently, he announced that he would donate Ksh1 million towards the initiative to boost the programme.

“I hope you are all okay, people of Ruiru. Your pastor called and informed me he was hosting you for Christmas. He had asked if I could chip in and I said I cannot abandon my people.

“I will give Ksh1 million so that he can buy unga for more people,” Uhuru announced.

The former President’s announcement was received with wild celebrations which forced the pastor to intervene and call the congregants to be calm as Uhuru concluded his speech.

On the other hand, he also promised to pay a visit to the church soon to fellowship with them.

Uhuru also wished the residents and Kenyans a Merry Christmas and happy times during the ongoing festivities.

“Thank you so much. May God bless you and protect you and your families,” he stated.

By WASHINGTON MITO

