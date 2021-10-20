Kenyan Pastor In US Quits After Woman Exposes Him For Wooing Her

A Kenyan pastor based in the US resigned after a congregant leaked audio of him making a move on her.

The married SDA pastor from a church in Minnesota confirmed the voice in the audio making rounds on social media belonged to him in a resignation letter to the church board. In the clip recorded by the woman, the clergyman flirted and asked her out. The woman seemed taken aback by the pastor’s amorous manner.

Pastor issues apology

In a message shared to a WhatsApp group for Kisiis in the diaspora, the pastor pledged for forgiveness, writing in part:

“Let me begin by stating that I am so sorry for letting you through this painful process of hearing me fall. As your pastor, I will be the first person to admit that I have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God!”

Expectant wife

Nation reports that the pastor, who has a PhD in theology, is married with young children. His wife is also pregnant with another child. After the lengthy message admitting his shortcomings, he officially resigned via an October 11 letter.

“After a period of deep prayer and consideration, I have decided to resign on personal grounds. I truly enjoyed working with our flock preaching and teaching the word of God,” he wrote in part. The pastor’s expose led some Kenyan immigrants to accuse church leaders of hypocrisy and preaching water while drinking wine.

Pastor woos married woman In other news, TUKO.co.ke reported that a Nigerian man named Bright Ben exposed Pastor Moses Adeeyo for marrying his wife. Ben stated that he had been married to the lady for the past 12 years, within which they were blessed with two kids. The couple had been active members of the man’s church until one day when she left their marital home with the children. He later learned that she married their pastor.

