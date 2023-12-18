William Ruto Named Africa Leader Of The Year By UK Magazine

President William Ruto was on Monday named the winner of the African Leadership Persons of the Year by the United Kingdom’s African Leadership Magazine (ALM).

The determination of the winner involved a two-step selection process, which included a call for nominations and an online voting poll done on December 14.

“Congratulations H.E. William Ruto, President of Kenya on your emergence as African of the Year,” read a statement by ALM.

According to Dr. Ken Giami, the chairperson of the African Leadership Organisation, winners of the 2023 edition of the ALM African Person of the Year Awards made significant strides and remarkable contributions to the African renaissance in the year under review, especially in driving sustainable development and fostering economic growth and promoting peace and political stability.

ALM Persons of the Year Awards are Africa’s Premier vote-based endorsements annually reserved for leading Africans contributing to the continent’s progress and who positively alter its perceived negative image.

“The two-step selection process offers an opportunity for Africans from across the globe to be part of the process of celebrating leaders contributing to Africa’s growth and development,” read part of a statement by ALM.

Meanwhile, Liberia’s Former President George Weah clinched Africa’s Political Leader of the Year alongside Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Tanzania’s Former President Jakaya Kikwete won the Africa Peace and Security Leader of the Year jointly with Adama Barrow, Gambia’s Head of State.

Chief Justice Martha Koome was named the African Female Leader of the Year alongside Naseem Lari of Botswana.

According to ALM, the presentation for the award has been set for February 23, 2024, with the ceremony set to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“The winners and runners-up with be formally presented with instruments of honour during the flagship annual ALM Persons of the Year Awards ceremony billed to be held 22-23 February 2024 at the Ethiopian Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the African Union headquarters,” ALM noted.

According to ALM, the key highlights of the ceremony, which will be co-hosted by the Ethiopia Custom Commission, will include the unveiling of the POTY Edition of the African Leadership Magazine and Africa’s leading Customs and Ports Administrators’ Yearbook 2024.

By TIMOTHY CERULLO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

William Ruto Named Africa Leader Of The Year By UK Magazine