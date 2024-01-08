Death Announcement of Hon. Joshua Muia Kitivi

It is with deep sorrow that the family of Hon. Joshua Muia Kitivi announces his passing which happened on Saturday, 30th December 2023.

We honor his lifelong dedication to God, his family, and our nation, embodying exceptional generosity as a friend and visionary leader in the public service sector. He served as the Nairobi County Wiper Treasurer until the very end.

‘He was Husband to Jane Muia, Father to Grace, Derrick and Naomi, Grandfather to Jeriel, Alice, Jane, Joy and Isaiah. Son to the late Kitivi Mbithi and Grace Kitivi, Brother to Bonface, Maweu, Mwethya, Ndunge, Mwikali, Nthenya, Hellen, and Pastor Micheal. In-law to the Ngei Family(Kenya & USA) and Koinange Family in Seattle, Washington State, USA. ‘

Funeral gatherings are scheduled for Tuesday, 9th January 2024, with a fundraising on Wednesday 10th January 2024 at 5:00 pm at International Christian Centre Nairobi. The Memorial service will take place on Thursday, 11th January from 2-4 pm at the same venue.

The Cortege leaves Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home Machakos for burial on Saturday, 13th January 2024, at Kyangala village, Kalama sub-county Machakos County.

In God’s hands you rest, In our hearts you live forever.

Lipa na Mpesa

Paybill 529914

Acc. Number 7699

Mpesa, Send Money

0724779347

Naomi Muia.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

