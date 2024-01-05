Kenyan Priest Josiah K’Okal Found Hanging from a Tree in Venezuela

Father Josiah Asa K’Okal, who was serving in Delta Amacuro state in Venezuela at the Consolata Missionaries Congregation, was found dead a day after he went missing.

According to reports, the clergyman left the congregation’s house on Monday and did not reveal his destination to those around. He left his mobile phone and other documentation in his house and went his way.

Concerned residents, unable to contact him for hours, decided to trace his whereabouts. This led to the formation of a search party determined to locate him.

After a search was conducted by the police, the body of the 54-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a forest area in Guara Monagas state on Tuesday.

“With deep pain, we announce the death of Father Josiah Asa K’Okal, who had been missing since yesterday, January 1, 2024. We ask for the mercy of the Lord for him and consolation for all of us, family and acquaintances,” read a statement from the church.

His body was transferred to the local morgue as investigations commenced. His cause of death was yet to be ascertained, but residents called for the arrest of any suspects involved.

Following his death, the Archdiocese of Caracas and Cardinal Baltazar Porras described K’Okal as a good priest and a generous missionary.

Additionally, the Indigenous Council of Brazil (CIMI) recognised the priest as one of the people with the greatest experience in working with the Waro natives and greatly contributed a lot to Brazil.

He was further described as a committed man who made an impact in the community and thus was rewarded with Venezuelan citizenship.

Notably, K’Okal was born in Siaya County in 1969 before he began his religious profession in 1993. He began his theological studies in London and was ordained as a priest in 1997.

The deacon served in London before he was sent to Venezuela, where he has been for over five years. The priest also served as an administrator, council member, deputy superior, and superior of the Delegation of Consolata Missionaries to Venezuela.

In 2022, he completed his master’s degree in research in anthropology at FLASCO in Ecuador.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

