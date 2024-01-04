Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi surprised her daughter with a lavish party which was attended by top influential individuals and political figures.

The stylish party was held on Wednesday, January 3 to celebrate his daughter, Faith Chemutai, stellar academic milestones.

During the celebration, Sudi revealed that his daughter Chemutai had graduated from The University of Kent, in the UK with a Masters Degree in Finance Management.

“It has been an arduous journey for my daughter Faith Chemutai throughout her academic life. She just graduated with Masters Degree in Finance Management from the University of Kent, Canterbury, United Kingdom,” Sudi wrote.

The first part of the celebration was held in Church where Chemutai was blessed by various altar leaders. It was followed by a colourful reception in an exclusive garden.

At the reception, Sudi praised her daughter for completing her studies and challenged other parents to invest in their children’s education.

“We can only improve the future of our country by empowering our children through education,” Sudi stated.

Leaders who attended the ceremony included Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jonathan Bii.

Athlete Eliud Kipchoge also attended Chemutai’s party and former Presidential aspirant and musician Ruben Kigame.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Lavish Party: Oscar Sudi’s Daughter graduate from University of Kent in UK