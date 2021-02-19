Announcement: Online fellowship of inter-denomination every Sunday at 11am

There is an fellowship of inter-denomination happening online every Sunday at 11 AM New York Time, 10 AM Chicago Time, and 6pm East African Time. If you are anywhere in the World and because of Covid19 are not able to fellowship with believers face to face, this could be your place. To attend, please DOWNLOAD the APP BLUEJEANS. Then use the following password 930484706 to join in every Sunday. Blessing to all!

- Advertisement -

Announcement: Online fellowship of inter-denomination every Sunday at 11am