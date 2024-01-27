Lesley Kimtai’s Newly Found Home at the University of Maine

Meet Lesley Kimtai, a beneficiary of the KENYA Airlift Program at the University of Maine, as he expresses immense gratitude for finding a new home within the university community while pursuing an MSC in computer engineering.

He cherishes the abundant opportunities available, particularly the internship programs that equip students for corporate America, fostering both professional growth and financial independence.

Lesley embraces the tranquil surroundings and natural beauty of the university, away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

For him, the university isn’t just an academic institution; it’s a haven where he can thrive academically and personally, shaping his journey towards a successful career in the tech industry and living his American dreams.

The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC). We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background. We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

