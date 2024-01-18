How Humprey Mairura Landed a Data Analyst Job in Corporate America

Meet Humphrey Mairura, one of the esteemed beneficiaries of The KENYA Airlift Program, who recently graduated from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Humphrey recounts his remarkable experience of securing a data analyst job in Alabama through unwavering determination.

During his last semester, Humphrey, through networking at school, met recruiters who introduced him to an opportunity for a job. Being prepared and confident in his ability, he secured it with ease.

He further sheds light on the fact that in America, one has to be at the top of their game, be proficient, and deliver their duties promptly and satisfactorily incorporating research skills and ability to work with a team.

His insightful reflections on his experiences paint a clear picture of what it takes and what it’s like to work in Corporate America.

The KENYA Airlift Program (KAP) is an award-winning initiative that has been accredited by the American International Recruitment Council (AIRC).

We help brilliant Kenyan students achieve the dream of studying in the US and Canada regardless of their financial background.

We only accommodate ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in pursuing STEM designated master’s programs. One can join us with ANY undergraduate degree major.

