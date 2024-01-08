8 New Changes for NYS Ahead of Nationwide Recruitment

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has unveiled eight changes that will be undertaken at the National Youth Service (NYS) ahead of the nationwide recruitment exercise scheduled for February 5 – 9.

According to Kuria, the eight changes are aimed at improving the service and providing job opportunities for Kenyans joining NYS.

For starters, in the new model, 80 per cent of recruits in the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) will be enlisted from the NYS.

This new recruitment strategy will also be used in the search for recruits for the Kenya Forest Services (KFS) and the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS).

On the other hand, the CS indicated that the NYS recruits will get the largest share of government-negotiated jobs abroad.

In the new model, NYS officers will make up 70 per cent of Kenyans taken abroad for jobs.

“NYS recruits will receive paramilitary and technical training of the highest standards.

“NYS servicemen and women will be deployed for National Service in securing government buildings, construction, engineering, water, sanitation, agriculture, and climate change mitigation among others,” the CS stated.

Concerning recruitment, the CS added that the names of successful applicants will be published on a public portal to enhance transparency.

“Recruitment in the NYS will be done transparently in all Sub County Headquarters. All successful candidates will go home with their admission letters and their details pasted at the recruitment centre and a public portal for transparency,” the CS stated.

NYS Recruitment

Meanwhile, nationwide NYS recruitment is set to be undertaken from February 5 – 9.

The exercise targets Kenyans aged between 18 – 24 years who attained a mean grade of D plain and above in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

“Prospective candidates must produce an original National Identity Card, academic certificates (and avail of one set of photocopies of the same at the recruitment centre) and a certificate of Good Conduct.

“Successful candidates will report for the NYS paramilitary course at NYS College, Gigil and NYSTTI Naivasha on dates and times specified in their respective calling letters to be issued,” read the recruitment notice in part.

By WASHINGTON MITO

