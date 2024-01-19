Revealed: The Fate Of Lizzie Wanyoike’s Multimillion Business Empire

Lizzie Wanyoike’s children have revealed the fate of their mother’s business empires which include Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) and other thriving ventures.

Wanyoike Mburu, Stella Wanjiru, and Eric Kariuki, who spoke during her memorial on Thursday, January 18, vowed to unite to keep their mother’s rich legacy alive.

They told other mourners that Lizzie had prepared them to take up the mantle of leadership by allowing them to pursue their various interests but still coached them on the importance of managing their family businesses.

Despite receiving the relevant skills to keep legacy alive, the three appealed to various people mandated with her businesses to support their course.

“We were often told that we have a huge legacy to keep and that we have a big shoe to fill. We agree to this,” Lizzie’s eldest son stated.

“What we can say here today as we remember our dear mum is that we will continue to endeavour to fulfill her vision for education doing so in our own unique way.”

He added, “There is no way we can fit in her shoes by ourselves. We would need others like ourselves… those who have walked closely with mom to jump and to continue fulfilling her vision and her dreams.”

“We will miss you, Mom, may you rest with the Lord in eternal peace,” Lizzie’s eldest son stated while filled with emotions.

She passed away at the age of 72 on January 14 after battling an illness leaving behind a rich legacy.

Her Business Ventures

Lizzie had established herself, especially in the education sector. By 1999, she had Ksh6 million in savings, securing a Ksh4 million loan to establish the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS).

The school, which began with 25 students and 2 teachers, expanded to over 6000 students. Wanyoike acquired a 10-acre piece of land in Ruiru for the NIBS main campus, with satellite campuses in Thika Town, Ongata Rongai, Ruiru Kimbo, and Nairobi CBD.

The deceased expanded her empire by establishing the Emory Hotel in Kileleshwa and Lizzie Wanyoike Preparatory School in Ruiru Kiambu County.

Her three children however vowed to keep her rich legacy alive.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

