State of Art Facilities: JKIA to Open Ultra-Modern Lounge

State of Art Facilities: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has announced the planned opening of an ultra-modern lounge to meet the growing demand of local and international travellers.

In a notice issued on Monday, January 29, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) noted that the new facility at JKIA will be known as Plaza Premium Lounge Nairobi.

The new facility sits on 366 square meters of space with ultra-modern facilities matching international standards.

It will be able to accommodate 150 guests at a time increasing holding capacity at the international airport.

Some of the key features installed at the Plaza Premium Lounge Nairobi include plush seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, and dedicated workspaces.

“Opening soon at JKIA! Plaza Premium Lounge Nairobi! With 366 sqm of modern and sophisticated design, the new lounge will accommodate 150 guests. Enjoy plush seating, high-speed Wi-Fi, and dedicated workspaces, catering to both business and leisure travellers,” KAA announced.

The gates of the new facility will be opened on February 2, 2024. Its grand opening is expected to elevate JKIA to international standards.

Plaza Premium Lounge Nairobi’s opening will coincide with the official commissioning of the new generators at JKIA. KAA had announced that the new generators will be commissioned this week after testing.

“The committee inspected ongoing works of the facility’s rooftop; They also inspected the airport’s new generators undergoing testing before their commissioning next week,” KAA announced.

Besides, other rehabilitation works are in the pipeline to change the face of JKIA which has been under scrutiny for a while especially after the expose on leaking roofs.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

